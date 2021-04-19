Federal investigators to probe Pasco County School District policing plan

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into whether a Florida school district broke federal law when it shared private information about students with the local sheriff’s office.

The Pasco County School District shared information on student grades, discipline and attendance with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency then used the data to compile a list of students officials believed could “fall into a life of crime.”

The agency is already facing a federal lawsuit that the intelligence-based policing program violates people’s rights by improperly targeting and harassing them.

The investigation followed a call for review by a Virginia congressman who leads the House Committee on Education and Labor.