Federal court prohibits Tarpon Springs pain clinic from distributing opioids and other prescription drugs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced a federal court issued a temporary restraining order on a clinic in Tarpon Springs. The order prohibits the clinic, its operators, and the doctor from administering, dispensing, or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids.

The DOJ said The United States alleged in a complaint filed on October 11 that Dr. Vivian Herrero, Christopher Ferguson and Patricia Ferguson used Phoenix Medical Management Care Centers in Tarpon Springs to unlawfully issue controlled substance prescriptions. The unlawful use of the pain clinic to administer, dispense and distribute controlled substances violates the Controlled Substances Act.

“Medical clinics that facilitate the unlawful use of opioids and other controlled substances cannot continue to operate,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

The complaint alleges that Dr. Herrero, a licensed pediatrician, wrote prescriptions for powerful opioids and drugs without a legitimate medical basis out of Phoenix Medical, which the Fergusons operated. The DOJ said the complaint further alleges that Phoenix operates with unqualified physicians and issues prescriptions to patients with limited interaction or evaluation.

According to the DOJ, the complaint also alleges that two Phoenix patients died soon after receiving opioid prescriptions from Dr. Herrero and drug toxicity played a role in those deaths.

“Medical professionals who abandon their oath to protect patients from harm and violate the law compromise the health and safety of patients and must be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “The illegal distribution of opioids continues to cause great harm to people in our communities. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to put an end to this devastating crisis.”

According to the DOJ, Christopher Ferguson was previously convicted on state drug trafficking charges and faces state extortion charges based on the alleged conduct on the complaint at Phoenix.