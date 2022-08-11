Watch Now
FDLE investigating officer-involved shooting in Dade City

The scene of a police involved shooting in Dade City, Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene and investigating.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 11, 2022
DADE CITY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Dade City Thursday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

"As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide any more information at this time," FDLE told ABC Action News.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) tweeted that they are assisting Dade City PD, and "citizens may continue to see PSO in the area as the investigation continues."

PSO added that they are also helping FDLE "in holding crime scenes and with forensics."

