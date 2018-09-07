Father of 16YO sexually battered in juvenile detention says state failed to protect his daughter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a teen Pasco deputies said was sexually battered while in juvenile detention is calling for an investigation into all of the juvenile detention centers in the state.

Willie Malik Jackson, 26, was arrested for sexual battery of a 16-year-old serving out juvenile detention at the Central Pasco Girls Academy in Land O' Lakes.

Jackson was a Youth Care Worker for True Core at the all-girls detention center. His job was to supervise the victim and other detainees.

"The whole system needs to be investigated, she is one person out of thousands of kids in the state, they have these facilities all over the place," the father of the teenage victim told ABC Action News. ABC Action News did not release his name in order to protect his daughter who is the alleged victim of a sex crime.

"There's two hallways that are very short, you know, 33 girls in this place so it’s a very small facility," the father said. "How does somebody not notice? "How does nobody notice on the camera sitting behind the TV screen monitoring all the cameras in the facility, that this guy just followed a girl into the bathroom where he is not supposed to be?"

According to the 16-year-old girl, on September 4 just after midnight, Jackson sexually battered her and threatened that if she didn't comply, he would write her up, preventing her from being released on schedule.

The affidavit says Jackson followed the girl into the restroom after she asked permission to go.

The two were alone in the bathroom for seven minutes while the sexual battery took place.

The teen submitted to a sexual assault evidence collection kit. Investigators said the results show a clear indication of recent sexual intercourse.

Jackson worked as a youth care worker for True Core and was in a custodial role, as he was supposed to supervise the detainees.

He said the sex was consensual and denied forcing the victim to do anything or threatening her. However, he was arrested for sexual battery and taken to Land O' Lakes detention facility.

The girl's father now worries about how she will handle the rest of her time in juvenile detention after the trauma she suffered.

"The facility is geared towards mental health for these kids and how does that help that out now? It’s going to make things way worse, she’s already unstable," the father said. "You would think she would be safe there at least from the staff."

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice issued the following statement regarding the incident: