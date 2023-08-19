Watch Now
Fatal shooting in Bayonet Point after argument

Posted at 11:08 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 23:09:48-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) responded to a shooting that killed one person on Friday.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 9:15 pm, in the Laredo Dr. area of Bayonet Point.

PSO said preliminary information indicated a man was shot following an argument with another man, where he later died.

Officials said this is an isolated incident and is not a a threat to the public.

No other details are available at this time. Please check back for further information.

