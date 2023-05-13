Watch Now
Fatal motorcycle crash involving two vehicles in Pasco County

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 4:53 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 16:57:14-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred on US-19, just north of Stahl Drive, involving two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident took place when a motorcycle traveling southbound inexplicably crossed the center median and collided nearly head-on with a sedan traveling northbound.

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to come to a final stop in the northbound lanes.

The motorcycle driver, 59, suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene, authorities said.

Further details regarding the cause of the incident are currently unknown.

