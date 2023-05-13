Fatal motorcycle crash involving two vehicles in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred on US-19, just north of Stahl Drive, involving two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident took place when a motorcycle traveling southbound inexplicably crossed the center median and collided nearly head-on with a sedan traveling northbound.

#Pasco - Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on US-19 near Stahl Drive - expect delays and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YcdBefdqhv — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) May 13, 2023

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to come to a final stop in the northbound lanes.

The motorcycle driver, 59, suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene, authorities said.

Further details regarding the cause of the incident are currently unknown.