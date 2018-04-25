FHP: 17YO driver killed after getting hit by man who ran a red light in Pasco County

WFTS Webteam, Michael Paluska
4:44 PM, Apr 24, 2018
5:52 PM, Apr 25, 2018

State Troopers said Lillia Grace Morris, 17, died after she was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Officials are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Pasco County involving three vehicles.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — State Troopers said Lillia Grace Morris, 17, died after she was involved in a hit-and-run.  

Investigators said her vehicle was t-boned while driving across the intersection of Duck Slough Boulevard by another SUV that ran the red light while traveling eastbound on SR 54.

 

 

The crash happened around 2:33 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The impact spinning Morris' car into the median of the opposite turn lane.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man behind the wheel was Roy Rimmer, 54, of Tampa, and a spokesperson for the department says "charges are pending."

A man who deputies say was a passenger in Rimmer's vehicle ran away after the crash.

That passenger, Brandon Windom, 27, was later found and charged with drug possession and fleeing from authorities. According to FHP, Windom admitted to running so he could hide drugs and drug paraphernalia. 

This is a photo snapped by a passing motorist of the man troopers identified as Windom leaving the scene.


"This was not right," Breanna Hackney said.  Hackney works at Jersey Mikes and heard the crash. Her manager ran to help.

"My manager actually tried to stop him from running and he pushed her and continued to run off," Hackney said. "She was really shaken up after what she saw.  She said that his head was all bloody and that he said that he needed to go somewhere that he couldn’t be here. She said 'no you need to stay this is serious someone just passed away.' He apparently pushed past her and continued to run away."

Windom was located and detained just after 7 p.m.

According to court records, Windom is a habitual traffic offender with multiple DUI's and driving on a suspended license. 

