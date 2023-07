PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal crash on Chancey Road on Saturday night.

According to FHP, a 34-year-old woman in a sedan was driving northbound on Chancey Road south of CR-54, while a 33-year-old man in a motorized scooter was traveling northbound crashed.

The sedan overtook and collided with the motorized scooter directly ahead.

According to authorities, the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed due to injuries.