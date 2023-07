PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash on SR-54 on Friday.

According to FHP, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on SR-54, west of Ryals Road, where a pedestrian was walking westbound in the eastbound lane.

The jeep hit the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene, authorities say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.