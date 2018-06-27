Family dog recovering after being bitten by rattlesnake in fenced backyard

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — One Wesley Chapel family says immediate action is the reason their dog is alive after it was bitten by a rattlesnake. Experts warn of the common threat right now.

A seven-year-old English bulldog named Chubbs was hanging out in his fenced backyard when his family noticed something wrong with his leg.

"His leg was really swollen and I saw two fang marks in it," said David Block.

Fearing the worst, Block and his wife immediately rushed Chubbs to Tampa Bay Emergency Vet, and it's a good thing they did.

"They said we got him there just in time because his organs could’ve shut down," said Block.

The vet confirmed it was a rattlesnake bite. Neighbors in this quiet Wesley Chapel neighborhood say because of all the rain they’ve seen more snakes in their yards.

"He’s happy just to be standing right now. For the last two days he couldn’t stand, eat, or drink," said Block.

Thankfully Chubbs is going to be alright, but experts warn people to watch out for poisonous snakes.

Bite symptoms include puncture wounds, severe pain, swelling, panting and drooling.

If you think your pet has been bitten, call an emergency vet to make sure they have an anti-venom, and rush them there immediately because time could mean life or death.