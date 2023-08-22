Families warn people about the dangers of fentanyl on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida families are warning people about the dangers of fentanyl on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined first responders, Pasco County leaders, and families who lost loved ones from fentanyl overdoes. She held a press conference on Monday in Pasco County.

She said Pasco and Pinellas Counties had the most fentanyl deaths statewide last year.

"According to a recent report which includes these two counties, Pinellas and Pasco, they had the most fentanyl deaths statewide last year with 374 fentanyl overdose deaths in just the first six months of last year. This area is nearly 100 deaths higher. The next hardest hit area is in Jacksonville," said Moody.

Jim Rauh lost his son, Tom, to fentanyl poisoning in 2015 and spoke at Monday's press conference.

"Maybe it’s just the junkies that are dying, but it’s not. It’s our kids, and there’s no such thing as a junkie. It’s just somebody with a substance use disorder. They’re all worthy people," said Rauh.

Rauh founded the non-profit “Families Against Fentanyl,” formerly known as “Rising Anchor,” in order to bring awareness to the illicit fentanyl epidemic.

According to the non-profit's website, the goal is to propose concrete solutions allowing the federal government to cut off the supply chain at its source to prevent further suffering.

Jacksonville resident Mike Itani lost his son to a fentanyl overdose in 2018. He shares his son's story often to bring awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.

"You wake up each day like you just heard the news that morning, and you just struggle to get through the day and try your best to get through the day. There’s just constant triggers," he said.

Moody said the state launched its Helping Heroes program. The program provides first responders with free access to life-saving medication called naloxone at participating Walmart Inc. pharmacy locations across Florida.

According to the website, Florida's emergency responders treated nearly 105,000 drug overdoses in 2021, and more than 40,000 were suspected to involve opioids.

For more information on the Helping Heroes program, visit here.

"Fentanyl is now being found in almost every single illicit drug. It is being laced into those drugs, and perhaps the most concerning way fentanyl is being used is in counterfeit pills," said Moody.

Moody encouraged people who need help to visit Shatterproof Treatment Atlas. She said people may get a referral for treatment based on their location and financial circumstances. For more information, visit here.