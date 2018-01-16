The Mega Millions winner from Port Richey is not handing out cash through Twitter.

It turns out a Twitter page for Shane Missler is a fake.

The post on Twitter that got so many excited read: “I am giving back $5000 to the first 50K followers that retweet and like this post. This is to much money and I love helping people.”

But the account doesn’t belong to the real lottery winner.

The fake account had more than 50,000 followers at one point before it disappeared Tuesday.

Although there now appears to be a couple of other fakes too.

The fake account had a tweet requesting people to keep following and to send their Venmo and PayPal information so they could get a share of the jackpot.

There are a few clear signs the page isn’t real, including the fact that the account just went up this month.

The fake account has a capital I in the handle instead of an L in Missler.

And if Shane did give away $5,000 to 50,000 people, it would be $250 million of the $281 million he got as a one time payment for his lottery win.

The real Shane Missler is still posting on Facebook and Twitter.

He acknowledged knowing fake accounts are out there.

He wrote, “thank you all for tuning in. This journey has one just begun, mark my words.”