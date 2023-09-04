Experts concerned about mosquitoes after Hurricane Idalia

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia brought intense flooding and storm surge to communities across the Tampa Bay area. Standing water raises the potential for mosquito reproduction.

The Pasco County Mosquito Control District told ABC Action News they are upping their efforts to prevent mosquitos from multiplying.

Adriane Rogers is the executive director at the Pasco County Mosquito Control District. She explained that floodwater mosquitoes are a concern after a storm like Idalia.

“Certainly, this time of year, mosquitoes can go from egg to adult in as little as five days," Rogers said. "So it's important for us to really just get out as soon as possible after the storm and be ready to do surveillance and perform control activities.”

She said they wasted no time with prevention efforts after the storm. Her crews are surveying and testing water for mosquito larvae as well as treating potential problem areas.

Rogers explained they have several tactics they use for this.

“So we have our larvicide technicians out in the field. What they're doing is spraying a granular product into the water to target the mosquito larvae, the immature mosquito, and that helps reduce those populations before they're flying and being an incredible nuisance and spreading disease,” Rogers said.

They also treat from the sky with a helicopter. The pilot flies the chopper right above the treetops and releases a granular fluid that targets the water below.

Mosquito-borne diseases are also a big concern after a major storm. Rogers said her crew is closely tracking and treating those mosquitoes.

“We start to see our disease vector species really explode. And so we're waiting for that, we're watching for those and we're trying to target them before they hatch off,” she said.

As far as what you can do to control mosquitoes at home, dump and drain any standing water in or around your yard. You can also wear bug spray—Rogers suggests using a DEET-based repellant—and long sleeves and long pants to protect your skin while you are outside.

You can read more about the Pasco County Mosquito Control District here.