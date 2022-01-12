Driver wanted after hitting, seriously injuring road ranger on I-75 in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who troopers said hit a road ranger early Thursday morning on I-75 and sped away without stopping.

According to FHP, the 38-year-old ranger was helping troopers investigate a crash on I-75, north of Overpass Road, just after 12 a.m.

Troopers said the man was hit while walking in the closed parts of the highway, where cones and flares indicated the center and outside lanes were closed.

The man was hit by a sedan, described as a silver or light-colored Toyota Camry or Corolla, that entered the center lane. After hitting the man, the driver continued southbound "at a high rate of speed," troopers said. The vehicle is believed to have a partial license plate of "F90."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558- 1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.