PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The driver of a homemade go-kart has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A homemade go-kart with no lights was traveling westbound on Hudson Avenue, east of Sisters Lane, when a vehicle overtook the go-kart at high speed.

The approaching vehicle collided with the go-kart and continued without stopping.

The driver of the go-kart died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.