Driver leaves after head-on hit and run crash in New Port Richey, breaking woman's leg

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Abriel Roman, 22, was on her way home from work, just minutes from where she lives.

That’s when the Florida Highway Patrol says someone hit her car head on.

“I remember seeing the lights and going 'oh crap.'” she said.

Witnesses told FHP a black SUV crossed the center line, smashed into her Altima, and then drove off.

It happened June 19 at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Grey Street.

“It was terrifying because I had never been in an accident and never broke bones. So it was kinda like, what just happened?”

Doctors just put a neon-colored cast on Roman’s fractured leg Friday.

Roman, who got a pacemaker when she was 5-years-old, is covered in cuts and bruises. She also has two black eyes from the airbags.

Roman says she can’t imagine who would leave her for dead and drive away from such a serious crash.

But she’s lucky to be here for her family, especially a little brother and sister who never want to let her go.

“You never know when it’s the last time,” she said.

Call Florida Highway Patrol with any information at *FHP.