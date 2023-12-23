Watch Now
Driver dies after striking tree on I-75 in Wesley Chapel

Posted at 3:23 PM, Dec 23, 2023
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A man is dead after he struck a tree on I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-75, south of the Pasco County Rest Area near Milepost 277, when the driver, a 39-year-old man from Oley, Pennsylvania, suffered a tire failure.

He then lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver later died from injuries suffered during the crash after being transported to a local hospital.

