Deputies: Women steal iPad during OfferUp meet-up, drive recklessly with children in getaway car

Two women have been arrested after they reportedly stole an iPad during an OfferUp transaction in Pasco County and recklessly drove away from the scene with three children in their getaway car.

Kristine Marie Robinson, 27, and Dolores Angel Ambrosino, 24, have been charged with robbery and three counts of child neglect.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 27 when the women responded to the Offer Up ad to buy an iPad from the victim for $350.00.

The victim told deputies Robinson pushed her with one hand and grabbed the iPad from her with her other hand. Robinson then got back into her car and drove away at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly with Ambrosino and three children in the vehicle. The victim tracked the suspects with the iPad's GPS and deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Robinson and Ambrosino were arrested at the scene.