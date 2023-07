PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have reunited parents with their child, who was found wandering by himself in Pasco County early Thursday morning.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the boy was found near US 19 and Terrace Drive in Hudson around 2 a.m. In their original release, they noted that the child appeared to be safe and healthy.

The parents were located and reunited with their child around 7:45 a.m., according to officials.