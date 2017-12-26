Deputies: Florida woman fakes medical episode to avoid arrest

HUDSON, Fla. — When Pasco County deputies attempted to arrest a woman on multiple warrants, they say she faked a medical episode trying to avoiding arrest.

Alicia Dawn Guthrie, 40, had multiple warrants and was located by deputies in Hudson on December 24. When deputies made contact with her, PCSO says she tried to fake a medical episode to avoid arrest.

After medical personnel cleared Guthrie, she was arrested on the active warrants from Hernando County (No bond Allowed), Pasco Warrants (bond totaling $235,065.00) as well as DWLS/R knowingly.

When deputies searched Guthrie's vehicle, they found a large quantity of personal ID documents (including a US Passport, a stack of credit cards from a total of 8 people, blank checks, medical insurance cards, AAA cards, Sams Club cards), all of which appeared to have been stolen at some point in time.

They also found various items of jewelry, flashlights, two-way radios, five baggies of Methamphetamine, glass smoking pipes, and a snorting straw in her purse.

Guthrie told deputies she knew the items were in her truck and she said she was going to throw the items away as someone else put the items in her truck.

An investigation into further charges is ongoing.

Guthrie ended her day with ten charges from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.