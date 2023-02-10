21st annual Dentistry From the Heart offers free dental care to hundreds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Friday, the 21st annual Dentistry From the Heart event at Monticciolo Family Sedation and Dentistry offers free dental care to the first 500 people in line.

Anything from cleanings to extractions and fillings, the team at Dr. Vincent Monticciolo's office does it with a smile.

“It's a great event for our community. It's a great opportunity for our practices. We get all our staff together they really work the hardest on this day, but it's the most gratifying it's a good way to give back. We get a lot of hugs, we get a lot of tears,” Dr. Monticciolo said.

People lined up early Friday morning, and some even camped out overnight because the event is first come, first serve.

Matthew Johnson was the first in line. He said sleeping in the chair will be worth it once his toothache is fixed.

Johnson said,“Means no more pain...I want to say thank you.”

Johnson explained he has two cavities that he can’t afford to fix himself. Dr. Monticiollo said that's what Dentistry from the Heart is all about.

“In these tough times, the recession, inflation, cover. People have put off dental care. A lot of people are hurting; we see a lot of those in need.”

Today they expect to treat about 500 people. The doors open at 7 a.m. There are no questions asked about finances. Patients are asked to fill out a medical history and consent form before being treated.

The location is 5139 Little road in New Port Richey.