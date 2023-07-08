Watch Now
Death investigation in New Port Richey

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 08, 2023
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) is on the scene of a suspicious death in the Westcott Drive area of Port Richey on Saturday.

According to PSO, the case started as a death investigation, but as the investigation continued it became suspicious.

Authorities said they were alerted of a dead man inside a home on Westcott Drive. Investigators believe that there is no public safety threat related to this investigation.

This is a developing story check back for further details.

