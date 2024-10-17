Dealing with downed and damaged trees in the wake of hurricanes

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — In the grand scheme of things, Luiz Ramos’ two-leaning trees are not a big deal.

But he still wants to see them stand tall again.

“The one in the back is the one that I worried the most. My daughter, she’s only five years old. She loves the tree. And she’s like please save the tree day. So we are trying to,” said Ramos.

That’s why Luiz called Billy Epstein and Cowboy Cuts.

“Typically, we can pick them up. Straighten them up. Re-brace them and they’ll be good to go,” said Epstein.

Billy’s crew has straightened about 40 trees since Hurricane Milton and removed another 10.

He says most of those have been Oaks with their root balls ripped from the earth.

“The Sycamore and the Magnolia trees kind of stay in the ground. The Oak trees are what’s coming out,” said Epstein.

Nobody’s been busier since Milton than Pasco County arborist Mike Woodard.

He’s helping people figure out if they can save their trees.

“If you’ve lost more than 50% of the roots it’s going to be real hit or miss. I’d say it’s worth a try,” said Woodard.

Woodard says if a tree is between properties, you’ll have to search to find out whose parcel it is on.

Tree removal doesn’t need a permit in Pasco County if it’s fully uprooted.

If it’s damaged but still alive, you do need a permit.

Matt says you'll get approval if there’s a risk of it causing harm.

“But you’ll also need to be replanting a tree to keep our important trees here. They are green infrastructure and they are important even though they can be a burden sometimes,” said Woodard.

If the wind didn’t take them down, storm surge salt water could also be a tree killer.

So, experts say some extra trimming and extra watering may help.