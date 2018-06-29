Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Dade City

Mary Stringini
8:08 PM, Jun 28, 2018
DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting. 

According to deputies, dispatch received a call at 6:32 p.m. Thursday night from a man claiming his roommate was suicidal and had taken a hundred pills. When deputies arrived at their mobile home on Stewart Road in Dade City, the alleged suicidal male exited the mobile home and fired a shot at deputies.

PCSO says that deputies returned fire and shot the male, who later died. 

Prior to firing his gun, the man allegedly shouted "F-you, cops."

"Making his intentions to potentially harm our deputies very clear," Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "Fortunately, our deputies were not injured. They will be placed on paid, administrative leave as is protocol."

The investigation is active and ongoing.

