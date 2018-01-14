Cruise boat shuttle fire in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla -

Fire rescue crews in Pasco County are reporting a boat fire on a casino shuttle boat.

Officials say that the Sun Cruz casino boat shuttle caught fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The boat was in the Gulf near Harborpoint Drive in Port Richey.

The Pasco Sheriff's office reported that people on the the boat had to be rescued from the water. 50 passengers were on the ship and all 50 people made it to shore for medical treatment.

15 passengers had to be taken to the hospital. Condition of those people is unknown.

The cause of the fire has not been released.