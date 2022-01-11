Crosswalk coming to dangerous spot on US 19 in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — US 19 in New Port Richey always seems to be busy with cars and pedestrians. But from Main Street North all the way to the bridge leading to Port Richey, Police Chief Kim Bogart says there is no safe place to cross.

“So there is no convenient way for someone who is on the other side of US 19 on the east side to cross over to the west side. And there are plenty of businesses that get frequented over here," said Bogart.

And again, a person crossing US 19, where there is no crosswalk, was hit and killed.

It happened Monday night at US 19 and Green Key Road. Investigators say the victim was a woman in her 50s.

“When I got the call I swore under my breath because I felt like it’s one more that we are adding to this count that’s unnecessary," Bogart said.

Police say in the last five years, four pedestrians have died on the short stretch of US 19, that’s less than two miles.

But finally, the chief says he found out the Florida Department of Transportation has plans to put a crossing very close to where the latest crash happened. It will have traffic lights and a pause area in the median.

This is just one small stretch of US 19. Many other people have been killed in other places along the road in Pasco and Pinellas County.

Improvements have been made elsewhere, and there is a two-lane elevated roadway coming to Pinellas next year.

But the danger still exists, especially for those who aren't extra careful.

In the meantime, the Chief says to walk the extra distance so you can cross safely.