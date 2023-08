PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on US-19 on Friday, August 4; the incident resulted in the loss of a 28-year-old male from Holiday, FL.

According to FHP, a Ford Focus was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Emerald Boulevard, when a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway. The pedestrian entered the path of the oncoming vehicle and was struck by it.

FHP said the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.