Cotee River Creamery owners see success, growth through downtown development

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Cotee River Creamery in Downtown New Port Richey is finding success through the development of the area.

The popular ice cream spot is right on the edge of Sims Park, and it's all homemade.

During the pandemic, owner George Stacy and his wife were searching for a new venture. They already owned the building, and they planned on dividing it among other businesses.

Since then, there's now a pizza shop and brewery and Stacy came up with the idea of adding ice cream.

You'll find 60 homemade flavors inside the store, some infused with alcohol reserved just for the adults.

"We try to use 100% natural products, like when we make strawberry, we use 10 pounds of strawberry," said Stacy. "But pretty much everything we do is pretty much all-natural ice cream."

You'll also find 28 flavors on their food truck, the Whole Cow. It's a business they didn't expect to own but one that's been a huge success in the community for nearly two years.

"We're just going to sit back here and scoop ice cream and have a little business. Well, that changed within a week of opening the doors when we had lines out the door," said Stacy.

The food truck is also getting its own permanent location on Trouble Creek soon, and they're looking at possibly opening a second brick-and-mortar store, too.

You can also find hot dogs, hamburgers and other items on the Whole Cow. They also cater events with the truck.

Stacy and his wife have been in New Port Richey for years and enjoy seeing the changes in downtown.

"It's a totally different place in New Port Richey. The city has done a really good job growing it, managing it," Stacy said. "Is there more to be done? Yes. There's always more to be done in every city. That's just the way it is."