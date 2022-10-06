Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.

But permitting issues and disagreements over which businesses can grill food in front of sidewalks have led to some contentious dealings between business owners and city officials, especially New Port Richey Mayor Rob Marlowe.

Lisa Langford, owner of Lis’s Pieces, organized a petition to have the mayor recalled from office when he posted on social media that the bike fest is not a family-friendly event.

“If beer, motorcycles, and more beer isn’t your thing, there is a family-friendly alternative in Zephyrhills this weekend," Marlowe wrote on his mayoral Facebook page.

New Port Richey Police said the event does attract many motorcycle clubs, but those attending are respectful, and there haven’t been any serious issues at past events.

“I think it’s grossly disappointing. The mayor is supposed to support and promote local businesses and the citizens, and for him to direct traffic elsewhere is unacceptable,” Langford said.

Langford said that during the festival, her business revenue rises from 40% to 50%. She also stated that everyone is welcome.

“There are tons of family-friendly things for residents and locals and non-locals to do here," Langford continued. "We have a splash park and a playground. We have restaurants that are family-friendly."

The mayor's office has not yet responded to our call.

The city manager said the city supports the bike fest, even sponsoring the event with $12,000.

Bike Fest organizers said despite some bumps, the event is full speed ahead.

For more information, head to their website.