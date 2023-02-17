Community celebrates Irene Dobson's life And legacy

ZEPHYRHILLS, Florida — On Thursday, community members and family gathered at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Dade City to celebrate the life of Irene Dobson.

Dobson, an icon and leader of change in The Quarters neighborhood, died on February 7 at the age of 98.

Thursday, there was a small service, followed by a procession out to the Florida National Cemetery, where she was buried.

"Miss Irene," as she was lovingly called in the community, was devoted to serving her neighborhood for more than 65 years.

She was born in Georgia in 1924 and later moved to Zephyrhills in the 50s.

She proudly raised four children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, but many believe she helped raise the whole neighborhood.

Many were there today to pay tribute to their grandmother.

Her great-granddaughter Chloe said that she was a pillar in the community, that her life was about service and that she will greatly miss her grandmother.

She mentored, taught and sewed clothing for and disciplined her kids and everybody else's in the Quarters.

"She was the type of lady that would bring everybody together. She fought, and she made the rest of us fight for justice and equality in this community," said David Giles.

Dobson battled City Hall and got dirt roads paved in the Quarters, and street lights added.

In 2004, she took on the city once again — this time in a battle that got nationwide attention.

"She came to me, I was the City Manager in Zephyrhills, at the time, and she came to me with the idea of renaming 6th Avenue for Martin Luther King, Jr.," explained Steve Spina.

Spina remembers the long fight that followed. The council voted in favor of changing the name, then changed it back.

Today, 6th Avenue remains but with a commemorative plaque honoring Dr. King.

Last summer, Irene was honored with her own plaque declaring her a “Pillar of the Community” presented to her by the 2022 Quarters Reunion Board Members, and next week the mayor plans to declare February 16 as Irene Dobson Day, to remember her contributions to the community.