Collision on US-301 claims life of driver from Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to an incident on US-301 involving three vehicles.

According to FHP, the incident occurred as Vehicle 1 was heading northbound on US-301 while Vehicles 2 and 3 were traveling southbound, following each other.

The driver of Vehicle 1 lost control of the car North of Wire Road while attempting to change lanes.

Vehicle 1 veered through the grass median and collided almost head-on with Vehicle 2. The collision caused Vehicle 1 to overturn, causing Vehicle 2 to rotate upon impact, and was struck along its left side by Vehicle 3.

Driver 2 sustained fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.