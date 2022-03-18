Missing boaters near New Port Richey found safe

The Coast Guard has located three boaters that were missing off the coast of New Port Richey.

The Coast Guard said they were located by a Good Samaritan. USCG Station Sand Key responded to assist, as the boat was disabled 30 miles off of Hudson.

The Coast Guard said Chance Mercier, Alex Miller and Lydia Douglas were last seen getting on a 21-foot white and blue rec boat at 2:40 a.m. They were located a little after 3 p.m.