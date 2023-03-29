Cleanup begins at Pasco neighborhood eyesore

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People living on Patriot Lane in Holiday have been waiting for this cleanup for a long time.

“The place is starting to look fresh again. I feel relieved,” said neighbor John Saxer.

Saxer lives next door to a house with a massive pile of trash, debri and random items.

He said he’s been calling Pasco County Code Compliance for months.

“I was pretty distressed over the whole scene and finally, when ABC Action News got on it, the county got on it right away and they are over here doing their job and taking care of everything,” said Saxer.

Family and friends of the man who lives in the home said addiction issues led to things getting out of control and a collection of random items piling up.

“We are just here for him. Good and bad,” said the man’s father, Donald Schnitzhofer.

His father and brother are helping crews with the cleanup.

“The city has been really good coming around taking some stuff away. We are just trying to support him the best way we can,” said Schnitzhofer.

Pasco’s code compliance said the legal process for cases like this could take six months to a year.

“I can’t imagine being the next-door neighbor, so that’s why we try to do things as quickly as we can. But we also don’t want to displace individuals and just walk onto someone’s private property,” said Code Compliance director Patrick Arotin.

The county said they are now looking into whether this home is safe for anyone to live in.

To report possible code violations: anything from trash pilling up to overgrown property, you may contact the Pasco County’s Code Compliance department.