Child stabs man choking mother, Dade City Police say

DADE CITY, Fla. — Dade City Police say a man facing charges for choking his girlfriend is recovering in the hospital after one of the victim's children stabbed him multiple times during the attack.

Police said the stabbing left Donald Terrence Parker, 39, with life-threatening injuries that required surgery.

According to police, officers and deputies with the sheriff's office responded to Willingham Avenue and Hester Lake Way on Tuesday in reference to the stabbing.

At the scene, officers said they learned a domestic dispute turned violent when Parker choked his girlfriend to the point that she passed out. Two children of the victim, a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, were present at the time, police said.

During the attack, when one of the children tried to intervene, Parker attacked them and hit them several times with a broom handle, according to police. Then one of the children got a kitchen knife and stabbed Parker multiple times to stop him, police said.

The children are not related to Parker, according to police.

Parker ran from the home after a neighbor called 911. Police said he was found a short distance away. He was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. He's expected to fully recover.

Police said Parker will be charged and booked into jail when he's released from the hospital.