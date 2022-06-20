Child hospitalized after being stabbed in chest by catfish barb in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A child was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish barb on Monday afternoon, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue (PFR).

PFR said a barb from a catfish stabbed the child from 1" to 1.5" into the child's chest cavity.

While being taken to the hospital by their mother the child began having trouble breathing.

Firefighters responded to U.S. 19, where the child was listed as a trauma alert and airlifted to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital for treatment.

At this time, no further details have been released.

