'Bowling for Boobs' fundraising event in Pasco County has a funny name but a serious mission

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — Denise O’Brien was first diagnosed with breast cancer 22 years ago, but after more than a decade in remission, she is dealing with the disease again.

“There’s more stuff that grew so I get a biopsy Tuesday to figure out what the new stuff is because the chemo stopped working,” said O’Brien.

For years, the mother of four daughters has been supporting others with cancer through an event called Bowling for Boobs.

The fundraiser was launched to help women dealing with breast cancer but then opened up to all cancer patients.

“The initial diagnosis is traumatic. It’s so traumatic and just being able to help the next person with their diagnosis. Sometimes you go I really don’t want to tell them about what I’m going through now because I want to give them hope and faith. But then by being vocal about my diagnosis, again and again, it gives them hope,” O’Brien said.

The West Pasco Pinellas Business Association puts on the event. It's a fun night with some pretty outrageous outfits and a memorable name.

“Someone came up with the name Bowling for Boobs and it stuck and here we are 11 years later and it has grown every single year,” said Executive Board Member DeLynn Gaston.

Organizers accept nominations from the community for people who need help.

This year they will donate to six families.

“People can’t work when they have cancer when they are struggling. They usually have a financial hardship or insurance doesn’t cover a lot of things,” said WPBA Chairman Barry Horvath.

Last year, Denise who had bills piling up because she couldn’t work, was a recipient herself.

“Just the help that Bowling for Boobs provides for the patients really helps them financially so they can take time to recoup,” said Denise.

This year’s event is on Tuesday at LaneGlo in New Port Richey.

You can support the cause by going or donating online.

Denise is planning on being there.

“If I’m feeling good I’m going because I don’t want to miss this.”

