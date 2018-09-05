Body cam video shows Pasco K9 chasing down stolen vehicle suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County Sheriff's Office K9 chased down a stolen vehicle suspect running from deputies in an incident caught on body cam video.

Deputy Nick Carmack attempted a traffic stop on the driver of the stolen vehicle, but the car turned into a driveway, and the driver and a passenger ran.

K9 Shep went after one of them and held him until Deputy Carmack could get there to handcuff him.

The suspect was medically cleared and arrested.

Another deputy and K9 were deployed to find the other suspect, and that person was also arrested.

Both suspects were charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, criminal mischief, and child neglect, as there was an infant in the vehicle during the pursuit who was left in the car.