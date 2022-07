The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning in Pasco County.

Troopers responded to Scenic Drive, north of Jasmine Boulevard, around 8:30 a.m.

The victim, a 45-year-old man from Hudson, died at the scene.

Troopers said that he was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.