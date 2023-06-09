Bear Creek Nursing Center holds birthday party for resident set to turn 108 years old

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Bear Creek Nursing Center in Hudson, Florida, held a birthday party on Friday for a resident that is set to turn 108 years old.

Lori Cline is Antoinette Tribunella's granddaughter, so she has seen her grandmother continue to age gracefully.

"She always and continues to be an amazing woman who just defies odds," said Cline. "She's a blessing to have as a grandmother now as she always was."

Cline described Tribunella as a "loving" and "nurturing" person who is still "very intelligent."

"She still asks me every time I see her how I am, about my family, about my children, my husband," said Cline.

Beth Demers used to take care of Tribunella for over a year before becoming the bus driver and handling appointments at Bear Creek.

"She was always able to let her needs be known," said Demers.

Bear Creek Activities Director Teara Olson praised Tribunella for her positive outlook on life.

"She brings so much life and laughter," said Olson. "I hope I can live to 108."

So what's the key to her longevity, according to Cline? Her cooking.

"She truly always believed in eating well, eating healthy," said Cline. "She was always a person who just ate in small amounts and lived a very good, clean lifestyle."

Her perspective certainly helps too.

"She's just grateful for every day," said Cline.