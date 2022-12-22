Bay area gets ready for winter freeze

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At The Mutt Meet Up in Odessa, it doesn’t take much for these dogs to get excited.

And some of them actually will enjoy the really cold weather coming our way.

“The huskies, the Shepards, we have some Saint Bernards. The mountain dogs. All of them. When it gets cold like this, they just go nuts. They love it. This is what they were bred for," said The Mutt Meet Up owner, Ever Lyons.

But others don’t take the cold very well and need to be kept inside.

For those without their own think natural coat, a doggie sweater can help.

“It definitely helps them. And then some breeds that are even longer hair that people shave them, they still, now, because they are missing their hair, they do need some kind of coverage," said Lyons.

Once you have your precious pets squared away, there are other living things that can take a beating from freezing temps.

Your landscaping.

Dave Baker owns Floriscape and says hearty plants should handle the cold just fine and will recover from any damage.

It’s the light flowery, delicate plants that you should be more concerned about.

“Those are the ones that you want to make sure you cover them up. You are going to cover them up with a bed sheet, a pillowcase. You don’t want to use plastic. That’s not enough warmth. We are trying to keep the warmth in," said Lyons.

He says to pull sheets off once the temperatures start going back up above 32 degrees so the soil can warm back up.

“It’s not like up north where that freeze is going to hold for 12 hours. We are like maybe an hour or two. So we are not that concerned about a hard freeze," said Baker.

Baker says it won’t be cold enough for lawns to be affected.