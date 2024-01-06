Auburndale motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

PASCO COUNTY — An Auburndale motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Pasco County on Friday after trying to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone, authorities said.

A Honda CB500 motorcycle driven by the 27-year-old victim was traveling northbound State Road 39 at a high rate of speed at about 8:57 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

At the same time, a 17-year-old Plant City resident was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on SR-39.

While attempting to pass multiple northbound vehicles in a no-passing zone south of Pattie Road, the motorcycle collided head-on with the Jeep, the report stated.

After the impact, the motorcycle hit a guardrail and burst into flames.

The rider was thrown down an embankment and pronounced dead on scene.

The Jeep stopped along the shoulder of the roadway. The driver and several teen passengers suffered minor injuries.