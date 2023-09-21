Anclote High School on controlled campus status after fight

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Anclote High School in Pasco County will be on a controlled campus status for student safety.

There will be more of a law enforcement presence.

According to the Pasco County School District, there was a fight on the Anclote High School campus earlier this week involving three students.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are taking extra steps to ensure student safety.

An additional school resource officer will also remain on campus this week for extra security, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

School administrators are reviewing the incident and will recommend appropriate disciplinary actions.

This is the second time there’s been a fight in the Pasco County School District in the past few days.

A fight broke out last week at Zephyrhills High School involving several students.