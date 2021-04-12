Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey.

Pasco County officials said they are searching for Montana Breseman, a missing 11-year-old.

"We don't believe she's in the care and custody of someone who really cares for her, she may be heading down a worse path. We have to rescue this little girl," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Deputies said she was last seen at River Ridge Middle School around 11 a.m. Monday. Officials said they think she left the school campus around then. She also made statements to other students about possibly going to Georgia, Sheriff Nocco said.

Breseman is described as 5'5, around 150 pounds and has burgundy hair with brown eyes. She was also last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray and black leggings and had her hair in a bun.

Deputies said Breseman also goes by the name Jordan.

Breseman may be traveling with an 18-19-year-old man and officials said they may be traveling in a vehicle to Georgia. Sheriff Nocco said she could also be in the Tampa Bay region, South Florida or anywhere.

"This gives us even greater concern, possibility of human trafficking," Sheriff Nocco said.

Sheriff Nocco said Breseman goes to school in Pasco County but is from Hillsborough County. She is not in the custody of her parents, Sheriff Nocco said.

If anyone has any information on Breseman, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

