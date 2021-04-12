Amber Alert canceled, 11-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey found safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey.

Pasco County officials say Montana "Jordan" Breseman has been found safe.

Deputies said Jordan was last seen Monday at River Ridge Middle School around 11 a.m.

She made statements to other students about possibly going to Georgia with an unknown man, Sheriff Nocco said.

Less than two hours later, detectives say surveillance video shows Jordan inside the 7-Eleven store at 8018 Moon Lake Road in New Port Richey. At approximately 12:23 p.m., she leaves the store and gets into a dark grey 2008 4-door Hyundai Sonata with a male in his late teens to early 20s.

The sheriff's office said early Tuesday morning that the man was located but Breseman was not with him.

Sheriff Nocco said Breseman goes to school in Pasco County, but she is from Hillsborough County.

Nocco will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to provide more information.