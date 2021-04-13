Alert issued for New Port Richey 17-year-old last seen Friday morning

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey on Friday, April 9.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning. According to police, Thaliyah Ayala was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 7 a.m.

Ayala is described as being 5’01”, 130lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped jacket, sweatpants, and a white headband.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ayala please contact the New Port Richey Police Department at (727) 841-4550.