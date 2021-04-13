Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

Alert issued for New Port Richey 17-year-old last seen Friday morning

items.[0].image.alt
New Port Richey Police
THALIYAH AYALA
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:59:10-04

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey on Friday, April 9.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning. According to police, Thaliyah Ayala was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 7 a.m.

Ayala is described as being 5’01”, 130lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped jacket, sweatpants, and a white headband.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ayala please contact the New Port Richey Police Department at (727) 841-4550.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin