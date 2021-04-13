Watch
Alert canceled for New Port Richey 17-year-old

New Port Richey Police
THALIYAH AYALA
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 13, 2021
A Florida Missing Child Alert issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey on Friday, April 9 has been canceled. The teen was found and is safe.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning. According to police, Thaliyah Ayala was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 7 a.m.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ayala was found and is safe.

