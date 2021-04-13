Alert canceled for New Port Richey 17-year-old

A Florida Missing Child Alert issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey on Friday, April 9 has been canceled. The teen was found and is safe.
The alert was issued Tuesday morning. According to police, Thaliyah Ayala was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 7 a.m.
On Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ayala was found and is safe.
The Florida Missing Child Alert that was activated on 04/13/2021 for THALIYAH AYALA has been canceled. The child is safe. If you would like further information, please call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550. Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/CjX6nhMXL0— FDLE (@fdlepio) April 15, 2021