New Port Richey artist creates mural in memory of Gabby Petito

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. — A New Port Richey artist created a mural in memory of Gabby Petito.

Adonis Hunter used the outside walls of his business, called U.S. 19 Sign, as a canvas.

He created a portrait of Gabby Petito. The mural says, "She touched the world." Her father shared the same message with people on Twitter when his daughter's remains were discovered outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

"I have a 20-year-old son and I just can't imagine. I just couldn't imagine that," said Hunter.

Hunter explained how he created the portrait.

"You can put a projector up and outline it then turn the projector off then highlight, shade everything, do everything correctly especially on a portrait," said Hunter.

Hunter said he watched the police body camera footage from the August 12th incident with Moab Police. Officers pulled over the couple outside Arches National Park in Utah after a witness saw the two arguing. Hunter said the video was hard to watch.

"You saw a scared, young lady and obviously, we know the outcome...didn't expect that, she didn't deserve that," said Hunter.

Hunter wanted to show support for Gabby's parents, family, and friends. He never imagined they would see the mural.

Earlier this week, Gabby's family posted on Twitter an image of the mural and said, "Someone sent this to our family the other day. Thank you to the artist for making such a beautiful tribute to our daughter."

Hunter said he wanted her family to know they are not grieving alone.

"I really painted it for the parents and now I know they're thankful," said Hunter.