A local organization that protects abused children faces major funding cut

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco Kids First is a safe haven for children in Pasco and Hernando County.

“A lot of these children we see are going through sexual abuse, mostly family members or close relatives that they know. From being physically abused by parents, grandparents,” said Ivan Flores, child and family advocate with Pasco Kids First.

“Normally, the center sees anywhere between 600 to 1,000 kids a year.” They even have a room for law enforcement to listen to some of the most extreme child abuse cases.

They receive much of their funding from the federal government through the Victims of Crime Act, which provides funding for state and local programs to help crime victims. However, that funding has been dwindling over the past couple of years, making it harder for advocacy organizations like Pasco Kids First to stay afloat.

“Last year it was about $130,000, and this year, it’s $230,000. So, adding that up, it’s a big ripple effect and impact on us locally,” said Mike Trepper, president and CEO of Pasco Kids First.

The organization even has a medical room, but with this funding cut, it won’t be able to invest in expanding its presence in the community.

“Without these types of funds and with the cuts, we’re not going to be able to hire more staff. We’re not going to be able to service as many children in our therapy program. We’ll probably have to have a wait list, and we know from research that when kids go through trauma – child abuse, neglect, human trafficking – that we want to get them into services as soon as possible,” said Trepper.

If you’d like to find out more and/or donate to Pasco Kids First click here.