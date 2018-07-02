91-year-old man threatened pastor with firearm at Pasco County church

LACOOCHEE, Fla. — A 91-year-old man has been arrested on aggravated assault charges in Pasco County after he reportedly threatened a pastor with a firearm because he thinks his girlfriend is involved with the church pastor.

Cornelius Jones, 91, showed up to New Bethel AME Church in Lacoochee to confront his live-in female roommate about why she was still at church. The pastor walked into the church when he heard another male's voice. Jones stood up and raised a handgun above his head and reportedly threatened the pastor with the firearm.

The pastor, live-in roommate, and two other females at the church ran into an office to call 911, according to deputies.

According to a press release, Jones believes his live-in roommate, who is also his girlfriend, is involved with the pastor.

Jones left the scene before deputies arrived and he was later arrested at his home in Hernando County on an aggravated assault warrant without incident.