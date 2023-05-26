8-year-old hospitalized after being hit by towing camper while attempting to cross US 301 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said an 8-year-old child was hit and seriously injured by a pickup truck in Pasco County on Friday.

According to FHP, a Ford F-250 pickup truck was towing a camper and heading north on US 301, approaching Long Avenue, when an 8-year-old attempted to run across US 301.

The child entered the path of the pickup truck. The driver tried to avoid the child by swerving into the outside shoulder, but the left side of the camper struck the child.

FHP said the child was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.